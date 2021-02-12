Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is 27.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.97 and a high of $18.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TROX stock was last observed hovering at around $18.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.7% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -55.83% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.70, the stock is 11.46% and 22.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing 1.74% at the moment leaves the stock 83.63% off its SMA200. TROX registered 108.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 98.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.12.

The stock witnessed a 20.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.55%, and is 4.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.44% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has around 6660 employees, a market worth around $2.62B and $2.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.94 and Fwd P/E is 14.05. Profit margin for the company is 34.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 371.03% and -0.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tronox Holdings plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $758.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 9.40% in year-over-year returns.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Top Institutional Holders

212 institutions hold shares in Tronox Holdings plc (TROX), with 55.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.44% while institutional investors hold 92.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 143.58M, and float is at 88.38M with Short Float at 6.96%. Institutions hold 56.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 11.34 million shares valued at $165.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.90% of the TROX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.84 million shares valued at $61.68 million to account for 5.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 6.17 million shares representing 4.30% and valued at over $90.17 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.75% of the shares totaling 5.39 million with a market value of $42.38 million.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KAUFTHAL ILAN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KAUFTHAL ILAN bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $4.98 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Tronox Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Hinman Wayne A (Director) bought a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $4.68 per share for $10296.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the TROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Carlson Timothy C (SVP, Chief Financial Officer) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $6.15 for $61500.0. The insider now directly holds 253,022 shares of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX).