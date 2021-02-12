Unitil Corporation (UTL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

220 institutions hold shares in Unitil Corporation (UTL), with 252.38k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 78.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.30M, and float is at 14.75M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 77.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.25 million shares valued at $55.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.34% of the UTL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.91 million shares valued at $35.13 million to account for 6.06% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.75 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $33.38 million, while Frontier Capital Management Company LLC holds 4.85% of the shares totaling 0.73 million with a market value of $32.24 million.

Unitil Corporation (NYSE: UTL) is -4.04% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.80 and a high of $65.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UTL stock was last observed hovering at around $42.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.57% off the consensus price target high of $63.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 3.45% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.48, the stock is 1.75% and 0.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 71329.0 and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock -0.20% off its SMA200. UTL registered -33.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.72.

The stock witnessed a -0.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.70%, and is 0.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Unitil Corporation (UTL) has around 512 employees, a market worth around $637.20M and $418.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.88 and Fwd P/E is 15.85. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.51% and -35.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.30%).

Unitil Corporation (UTL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Unitil Corporation (UTL) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Unitil Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.17 with sales reaching $145.93M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Unitil Corporation (UTL) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Unitil Corporation (UTL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hevert Robert B, the company’s SVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Hevert Robert B bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $43.26 per share for a total of $8651.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3350.0 shares.

Unitil Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 29 that MEISSNER THOMAS P JR (Chairman, President & CEO) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 29 and was made at $43.00 per share for $42998.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65005.0 shares of the UTL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 29, Hevert Robert B (SVP, CFO & Treasurer) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $42.92 for $4292.0. The insider now directly holds 3,150 shares of Unitil Corporation (UTL).

Unitil Corporation (UTL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avangrid Inc. (AGR) that is trading -10.31% down over the past 12 months. Eversource Energy (ES) is -5.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.8.