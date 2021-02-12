Usio Inc. (USIO) on Track to Reach $5.00 in a Year

Usio Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) is 150.19% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $6.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USIO stock was last observed hovering at around $6.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.03% off the consensus price target high of $8.25 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -196.89% lower than the price target low of $2.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.68, the stock is 58.95% and 113.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.43 million and changing 8.44% at the moment leaves the stock 197.15% off its SMA200. USIO registered 288.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 113.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.21.

The stock witnessed a 104.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 333.77%, and is 19.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.65% over the week and 11.19% over the month.

Usio Inc. (USIO) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $147.03M and $30.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 788.30% and 0.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-68.00%).

Usio Inc. (USIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Usio Inc. (USIO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Usio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $8.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.40% in year-over-year returns.

Usio Inc. (USIO) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Usio Inc. (USIO), with 9.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.24% while institutional investors hold 30.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.47M, and float is at 12.21M with Short Float at 1.19%. Institutions hold 19.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.71 million shares valued at $1.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.88% of the USIO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kepos Capital Lp with 0.45 million shares valued at $0.69 million to account for 1.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CVI Holdings, LLC which holds 0.22 million shares representing 0.89% and valued at over $0.34 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $0.3 million.

Usio Inc. (USIO) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Usio Inc. (USIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Topline Capital Partners, LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Topline Capital Partners, LP bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 30 at a price of $1.32 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.48 million shares.

Usio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 30 that Topline Capital Management, LL () bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 30 and was made at $1.32 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.48 million shares of the USIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, LONG MICHAEL R (Director) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.32 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 2,100,475 shares of Usio Inc. (USIO).