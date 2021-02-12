Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:BBIG Stock Is Going Next

Vinco Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIG) is 162.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $9.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBIG stock was last observed hovering at around $3.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $3.60, the stock is 10.43% and 67.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.45 million and changing -4.00% at the moment leaves the stock 54.81% off its SMA200. BBIG registered 30.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5145 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3068.

The stock witnessed a 148.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 106.90%, and is -0.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.93% over the week and 17.34% over the month.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $48.56M and $19.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 224.32% and -61.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-92.90%).

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -67.30% this year.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Top Institutional Holders

11 institutions hold shares in Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG), with 5.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 41.59% while institutional investors hold 9.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.32M, and float is at 8.34M with Short Float at 4.61%. Institutions hold 5.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Rovida Advisors Inc. with over 0.33 million shares valued at $0.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.74% of the BBIG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Novare Capital Management with 93409.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Two Sigma Advisers, LP which holds 32600.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $59006.0, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.11% of the shares totaling 20400.0 with a market value of $36924.0.

Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Vinco Ventures Inc. (BBIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times.