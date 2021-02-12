Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (NYSE: VPG) is 8.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.56 and a high of $37.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VPG stock was last observed hovering at around $34.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $41.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.28% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 7.35% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.28, the stock is 1.40% and 6.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58136.0 and changing -0.49% at the moment leaves the stock 28.19% off its SMA200. VPG registered -0.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.89.

The stock witnessed a -6.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.44%, and is 2.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $461.41M and $263.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.10 and Fwd P/E is 22.02. Profit margin for the company is 5.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.00% and -7.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.60%).

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vishay Precision Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $70.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG), with 283.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.09% while institutional investors hold 89.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.58M, and float is at 13.31M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 87.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. with over 1.02 million shares valued at $25.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.15% of the VPG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.96 million shares valued at $24.23 million to account for 7.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.95 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $29.92 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 7.06% of the shares totaling 0.89 million with a market value of $22.45 million.

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cummins Wes, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cummins Wes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $26.83 per share for a total of $0.27 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Vishay Precision Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Cummins Wes (Director) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $23.50 per share for $2.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 100000.0 shares of the VPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 10, Nokomis Capital, L.L.C. (10% Owner) disposed off 650,000 shares at an average price of $23.50 for $15.28 million. The insider now directly holds 1,243,218 shares of Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG).

Vishay Precision Group Inc. (VPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is trading 9.97% up over the past 12 months. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) is 5.94% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.64% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.08.