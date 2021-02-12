VIV Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Now

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (NYSE: VIV) is 2.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.02 and a high of $13.06 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VIV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $11.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.36% off the consensus price target high of $12.03 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 4.21% higher than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.10, the stock is 5.89% and 5.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.93 million and changing 2.13% at the moment leaves the stock 6.61% off its SMA200. VIV registered -29.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.57.

The stock witnessed a 8.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.28%, and is 1.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.97% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) has around 32793 employees, a market worth around $15.26B and $7.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.53 and Fwd P/E is 14.92. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.67% and -30.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $2.11B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -25.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.70% in year-over-year returns.

Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV) Top Institutional Holders

23 institutions hold shares in Telefonica Brasil S.A. (VIV), with institutional investors hold 0.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.68B, and float is at 415.11M with Short Float at 2.24%. Institutions hold 0.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Artisan Partners Limited Partnership with over 83.03 million shares valued at $734.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.91% of the VIV Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.96 million shares valued at $26.17 million to account for 0.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Standard Life Aberdeen PLC which holds 2.67 million shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $23.6 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.16% of the shares totaling 2.66 million with a market value of $23.57 million.