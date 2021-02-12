VVPR Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Now

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) is 49.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.59 and a high of $24.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VVPR stock was last observed hovering at around $15.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.29%.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $13.91, the stock is 0.11% and 28.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.64 million and changing -8.49% at the moment leaves the stock 124.89% off its SMA200. VVPR registered 1026.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 497.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.87.

The stock witnessed a 25.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.18%, and is -2.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.71% over the week and 15.08% over the month.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) has around 204 employees, a market worth around $243.42M and $48.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 2257.63% and -42.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.50%).

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -252.90% this year.

VivoPower International PLC (VVPR) Top Institutional Holders

6 institutions hold shares in VivoPower International PLC (VVPR), with 18.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.75% while institutional investors hold 5.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.92M, and float is at 7.50M with Short Float at 1.46%. Institutions hold 2.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.34 million shares valued at $3.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.52% of the VVPR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 61131.0 shares valued at $0.56 million to account for 0.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Prelude Capital Management LLC which holds 8000.0 shares representing 0.06% and valued at over $73280.0, while Wells Fargo & Company holds 0.02% of the shares totaling 2500.0 with a market value of $23200.0.