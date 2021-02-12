Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) on Track to Reach $24.00 in a Year

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is 14.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.01 and a high of $30.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WRI stock was last observed hovering at around $24.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.34% off the consensus price target high of $26.50 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -24.1% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.82, the stock is 7.95% and 11.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 31.39% off its SMA200. WRI registered -16.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.26.

The stock witnessed a 13.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.17%, and is 6.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 3.27% over the month.

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) has around 239 employees, a market worth around $3.18B and $441.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.47 and Fwd P/E is 55.65. Profit margin for the company is 37.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.69% and -18.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weingarten Realty Investors is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $106.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.30% in year-over-year returns.

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Top Institutional Holders

377 institutions hold shares in Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI), with 8.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.88% while institutional investors hold 91.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.27M, and float is at 119.04M with Short Float at 1.89%. Institutions hold 85.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 16.64 million shares valued at $282.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.98% of the WRI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.1 million shares valued at $283.89 million to account for 10.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 12.7 million shares representing 9.91% and valued at over $215.44 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.08% of the shares totaling 5.23 million with a market value of $88.73 million.

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brown Shelaghmichael C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Brown Shelaghmichael C. sold 3,574 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $16.84 per share for a total of $60186.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33021.0 shares.

Weingarten Realty Investors disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that LASHER STEPHEN A (Director) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $23.22 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the WRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, LASHER STEPHEN A (Director) disposed off 35,000 shares at an average price of $23.22 for $0.81 million. The insider now directly holds 82,692 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI).

Weingarten Realty Investors (WRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) that is trading -13.73% down over the past 12 months. Cedar Realty Trust Inc. (CDR) is -33.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.38% from the last report on Dec 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.84.