What should you know before buying stock in Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET)

Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) is 22.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.02 and a high of $21.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ACET stock was last observed hovering at around $16.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.77% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 31.32% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.17, the stock is 27.46% and 26.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.29 million and changing 2.81% at the moment leaves the stock 21.43% off its SMA200. ACET registered 75.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.97.

The stock witnessed a 27.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.82%, and is 36.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.63% over the week and 8.55% over the month.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) has around 18 employees, a market worth around $333.61M and $12.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 185.22% and -20.88% from its 52-week high.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adicet Bio Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.82.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.50% this year.

Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET), with 2.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.72% while institutional investors hold 55.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.21M, and float is at 3.26M with Short Float at 4.35%. Institutions hold 47.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 6.71 million shares valued at $79.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 34.23% of the ACET Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. with 0.66 million shares valued at $9.31 million to account for 3.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nantahala Capital Management, LLC which holds 0.42 million shares representing 2.12% and valued at over $4.94 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.40% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $3.86 million.