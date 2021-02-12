What should you know before buying stock in Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX)

Ardelyx Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) is 12.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.22 and a high of $8.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARDX stock was last observed hovering at around $7.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $14.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 33.91% higher than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.27, the stock is 2.17% and 6.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.4 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 13.95% off its SMA200. ARDX registered -6.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.05.

The stock witnessed a 2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.49%, and is 1.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.10% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) has around 88 employees, a market worth around $640.85M and $8.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 72.27% and -17.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-38.70%).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ardelyx Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $1.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -36.90% in year-over-year returns.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Top Institutional Holders

158 institutions hold shares in Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.19% while institutional investors hold 87.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 89.37M, and float is at 88.91M with Short Float at 5.21%. Institutions hold 86.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is NEA Management Company, LLC with over 13.63 million shares valued at $71.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.11% of the ARDX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is RA Capital Management, L.P. with 6.26 million shares valued at $32.87 million to account for 6.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.92 million shares representing 6.56% and valued at over $38.32 million, while Rock Springs Capital Management, LP holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 5.08 million with a market value of $26.65 million.

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacobs Jeffrey W, the company’s Chief Scientific Officer. SEC filings show that Jacobs Jeffrey W sold 3,949 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 21 at a price of $6.88 per share for a total of $27153.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92862.0 shares.

Ardelyx Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that GRAMMER ELIZABETH A sold a total of 41,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $7.30 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72527.0 shares of the ARDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, GRAMMER ELIZABETH A disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $7.30 for $7300.0. The insider now directly holds 72,527 shares of Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX).

Ardelyx Inc. (ARDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) that is trading 1.03% up over the past 12 months. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) is 42.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.24% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.78 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.16.