What should you know before buying stock in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ: LMRK) is 15.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.05 and a high of $17.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LMRK stock was last observed hovering at around $12.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.67% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -54.37% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $12.35, the stock is 2.49% and 7.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 61679.0 and changing 2.07% at the moment leaves the stock 18.75% off its SMA200. LMRK registered -28.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.53.

The stock witnessed a 1.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.73%, and is 5.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.28% over the week and 3.19% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 26.28. Profit margin for the company is 19.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.18% and -30.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) is a “Hold”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $14.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -91.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Top Institutional Holders

76 institutions hold shares in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK), with 5.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.69% while institutional investors hold 37.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.48M, and float is at 20.20M with Short Float at 0.14%. Institutions hold 29.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HighTower Advisors, LLC with over 0.56 million shares valued at $6.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.20% of the LMRK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Brown Advisory Inc. with 0.43 million shares valued at $3.86 million to account for 1.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd which holds 0.39 million shares representing 1.52% and valued at over $3.51 million, while Telemus Capital, LLC holds 1.36% of the shares totaling 0.35 million with a market value of $3.72 million.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (LMRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) that is trading 8.61% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.5% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 17850.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.42.