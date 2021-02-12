What should you know before buying stock in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ: LGND) is 81.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $57.24 and a high of $219.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LGND stock was last observed hovering at around $210.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -30.82% off its average median price target of $212.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.92% off the consensus price target high of $310.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 9.07% higher than the price target low of $198.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $180.04, the stock is 8.93% and 44.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.6 million and changing -14.62% at the moment leaves the stock 65.74% off its SMA200. LGND registered 89.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 61.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $141.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $107.95.

The stock witnessed a 63.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 118.92%, and is -0.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.16% over the week and 10.98% over the month.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) has around 115 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $186.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.07. Profit margin for the company is -13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 214.54% and -18.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (45.50%).

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.12 with sales reaching $63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 432.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 56.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 137.50% in year-over-year returns.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Top Institutional Holders

379 institutions hold shares in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND), with 677.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.21% while institutional investors hold 152.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.08M, and float is at 15.35M with Short Float at 38.89%. Institutions hold 146.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is William Blair Investment Management, LLC with over 2.04 million shares valued at $202.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.69% of the LGND Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.97 million shares valued at $195.52 million to account for 12.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 1.61 million shares representing 9.99% and valued at over $153.09 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 8.89% of the shares totaling 1.43 million with a market value of $136.24 million.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) Insider Activity

A total of 41 insider transactions have happened at Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sabba Stephen L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sabba Stephen L sold 14,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $208.53 per share for a total of $3.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24431.0 shares.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that HIGGINS JOHN L (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 54,666 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $203.40 per share for $11.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.29 million shares of the LGND stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, FOEHR MATTHEW W (President and COO) disposed off 44,547 shares at an average price of $176.86 for $7.88 million. The insider now directly holds 168,198 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND).

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 41.16% up over the past 12 months. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is -10.46% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -66.0% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.91 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.85.