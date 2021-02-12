What should you know before buying stock in Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: WES) is 22.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.90 and a high of $17.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WES stock was last observed hovering at around $16.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.52% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -20.5% lower than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

Currently trading at $16.87, the stock is 7.40% and 11.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 56.11% off its SMA200. WES registered 3.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 64.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.39.

The stock witnessed a 1.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.57%, and is 4.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.34% over the week and 4.46% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 13.99 and Fwd P/E is 7.18. Profit margin for the company is 19.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 481.72% and -0.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Western Midstream Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $687.27M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Top Institutional Holders

197 institutions hold shares in Western Midstream Partners LP (WES), with 215.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.70% while institutional investors hold 75.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 438.86M, and float is at 201.00M with Short Float at 1.41%. Institutions hold 36.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 25.38 million shares valued at $350.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.10% of the WES Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Invesco Ltd. with 22.13 million shares valued at $177.0 million to account for 5.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 12.99 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $179.57 million, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 12.65 million with a market value of $101.23 million.

Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ure Michael, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Ure Michael bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $5.45 per share for a total of $54500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Western Midstream Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that CRANE JAMES R (Director) bought a total of 340,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $5.87 per share for $2.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.67 million shares of the WES stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03, CRANE JAMES R (Director) acquired 71,500 shares at an average price of $13.70 for $0.98 million. The insider now directly holds 325,702 shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES).