Which institution holds the most shares in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC)

27 institutions hold shares in Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC), with 6.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 29.90% while institutional investors hold 61.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.43M, and float is at 4.33M with Short Float at 8.53%. Institutions hold 42.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited with over 1.96 million shares valued at $37.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 45.18% of the BCYC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Sv Health Investors, LLC with 1.92 million shares valued at $36.49 million to account for 44.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Point72 Asset Management, L.P. which holds 1.36 million shares representing 31.46% and valued at over $25.97 million, while Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. holds 14.14% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $11.0 million.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: BCYC) is 54.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.26 and a high of $33.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BCYC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.16% off its average median price target of $31.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.21% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -10.88% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.72, the stock is 1.12% and 22.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 87463.0 and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock 47.37% off its SMA200. BCYC registered 108.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 76.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.51.

The stock witnessed a 37.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.18%, and is -7.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.53% over the week and 10.30% over the month.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) has around 72 employees, a market worth around $583.51M and $11.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 170.18% and -16.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.90%).

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.47 with sales reaching $4.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -124.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.80% in year-over-year returns.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lee Kevin, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lee Kevin sold 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $31.00 per share for a total of $3100.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Lee Kevin (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 1,185 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $31.88 per share for $37779.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the BCYC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Lee Kevin (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $29.26 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 260,085 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (BCYC).