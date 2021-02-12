Which institution holds the most shares in BiomX Inc. (PHGE)

9 institutions hold shares in BiomX Inc. (PHGE), with 4.74M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.47% while institutional investors hold 33.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.15M, and float is at 18.43M with Short Float at 0.16%. Institutions hold 26.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 2.31 million shares valued at $14.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.95% of the PHGE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Johnson & Johnson Innovation – JJDC, Inc. with 2.13 million shares valued at $13.61 million to account for 9.18% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MMCAP International, Inc. SPC which holds 0.68 million shares representing 2.94% and valued at over $4.34 million, while RTW Investments LP holds 2.58% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $3.8 million.

BiomX Inc. (AMEX: PHGE) is 9.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.52 and a high of $11.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PHGE stock was last observed hovering at around $7.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 75.0% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 63.16% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.00, the stock is 5.13% and 9.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 76497.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 15.44% off its SMA200. PHGE registered -29.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.10.

The stock witnessed a 6.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.36%, and is 3.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.93% over the week and 5.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 54.87% and -36.65% from its 52-week high.

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BiomX Inc. (PHGE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BiomX Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021..

BiomX Inc. (PHGE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at BiomX Inc. (PHGE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.