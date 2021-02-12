Which institution holds the most shares in Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK)

108 institutions hold shares in Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK), with institutional investors hold 12.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 775.00M, and float is at 159.01M with Short Float at 0.84%. Institutions hold 12.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aristeia Capital, LLC with over 5.42 million shares valued at $70.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 59.49% of the CUK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP with 2.64 million shares valued at $34.09 million to account for 28.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pictet Asset Management Ltd which holds 2.37 million shares representing 25.96% and valued at over $30.57 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 10.57% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $12.44 million.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CUK) is -4.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.08 and a high of $42.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CUK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.03% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -66.73% lower than the price target low of $10.79 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.99, the stock is 2.83% and -0.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing -0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 23.46% off its SMA200. CUK registered -57.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.78.

The stock witnessed a 2.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.72%, and is -2.12% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.02% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) has around 104000 employees, a market worth around $21.56B and $5.59B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -52.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.10% and -57.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.70%).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Carnival Corporation & plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $2.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.70% this year.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Peter C., the company’s Chief Ethics & Compliance. SEC filings show that Anderson Peter C. sold 4,184 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $21.43 per share for a total of $89642.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71684.0 shares.

Carnival Corporation & plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 20 that Bernstein David (CFO & CAO) sold a total of 24,296 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 20 and was made at $20.98 per share for $0.51 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the CUK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, Thamm Michael Olaf (Group CEO – Costa Crociere) disposed off 23,538 shares at an average price of $17.87 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 149,771 shares of Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK).

Carnival Corporation & plc (CUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Marriott International Inc. (MAR) that is trading -16.00% down over the past 12 months. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is -56.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.05% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.09 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.9.