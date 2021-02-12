Which institution holds the most shares in Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG)

51 institutions hold shares in Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG), with 2.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.45% while institutional investors hold 58.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.66M, and float is at 12.54M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 48.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 1.17 million shares valued at $7.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.70% of the CTG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Minerva Advisors LLC with 1.16 million shares valued at $5.78 million to account for 7.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.07 million shares representing 7.04% and valued at over $5.31 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.33% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $4.78 million.

Computer Task Group Incorporated (NASDAQ: CTG) is 13.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.86 and a high of $7.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $8.63 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.76% higher than the price target low of $8.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.95, the stock is 4.62% and 4.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.13 million and changing -1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 31.79% off its SMA200. CTG registered 20.87% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 46.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.68.

The stock witnessed a 4.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.31%, and is 5.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 4.16% over the month.

Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG) has around 3750 employees, a market worth around $104.60M and $364.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.44 and Fwd P/E is 15.11. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 143.01% and -4.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Computer Task Group Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.12 with sales reaching $93.72M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 244.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.60% in year-over-year returns.

Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG) Insider Activity

A total of 46 insider transactions have happened at Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 46 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SULLIVAN DANIEL J, the company’s Chairman of Board of Directors. SEC filings show that SULLIVAN DANIEL J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $6.70 per share for a total of $66991.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.35 million shares.

Computer Task Group Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 11 that Rahmani Valerie (Director) bought a total of 2,272 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 11 and was made at $6.63 per share for $15070.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the CTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 01, SULLIVAN OWEN J (Director) acquired 7,245 shares at an average price of $6.90 for $49975.0. The insider now directly holds 110,078 shares of Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG).

Computer Task Group Incorporated (CTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TSR Inc. (TSRI) that is trading 268.17% up over the past 12 months. Mastech Digital Inc. (MHH) is 5.30% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -53.62% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10830.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.14.