Which institution holds the most shares in Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

163 institutions hold shares in Costamare Inc. (CMRE), with 70.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 57.69% while institutional investors hold 65.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 121.82M, and float is at 53.27M with Short Float at 2.39%. Institutions hold 27.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 5.58 million shares valued at $33.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.60% of the CMRE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd with 3.23 million shares valued at $26.71 million to account for 2.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.86 million shares representing 2.36% and valued at over $23.66 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.23% of the shares totaling 2.71 million with a market value of $22.4 million.

Costamare Inc. (NYSE: CMRE) is 10.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.16 and a high of $9.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMRE stock was last observed hovering at around $9.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.92% off the consensus price target high of $12.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -1.44% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.13, the stock is 6.52% and 11.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.49 million and changing 0.88% at the moment leaves the stock 48.66% off its SMA200. CMRE registered 17.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.52.

The stock witnessed a -2.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 37.50%, and is 8.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.26% over the week and 5.16% over the month.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) has around 2500 employees, a market worth around $1.09B and $460.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.84. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 188.92% and -4.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.10%).

Costamare Inc. (CMRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Costamare Inc. (CMRE) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Costamare Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.29 with sales reaching $123.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -130.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.80% in year-over-year returns.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): Who are the competitors?

Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) is 7.22% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.39% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.85.