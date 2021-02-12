Which institution holds the most shares in Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN)

15 institutions hold shares in Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN), with 2.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 40.81% while institutional investors hold 43.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.05M, and float is at 3.61M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 25.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 0.38 million shares valued at $1.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.15% of the CYAN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.18 million shares valued at $0.55 million to account for 2.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Coastline Trust Company which holds 82400.0 shares representing 1.35% and valued at over $0.2 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.24% of the shares totaling 14837.0 with a market value of $36350.0.

Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ: CYAN) is 13.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.82 and a high of $3.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CYAN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.8% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.46, the stock is -2.41% and 6.22% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 70317.0 and changing -11.73% at the moment leaves the stock 29.25% off its SMA200. CYAN registered 65.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 48.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.3785 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8641.

The stock witnessed a 5.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.66%, and is -6.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 6.29% over the month.

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) has around 95 employees, a market worth around $21.14M and $32.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.67. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.11% and -13.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cyanotech Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/24/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.50% this year.

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DAVIS MICHAEL A /, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DAVIS MICHAEL A / bought 41,845 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $2.58 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40789.0 shares.

Cyanotech Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that Menzel Walter Bennett (Director) sold a total of 41,845 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $2.58 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28611.0 shares of the CYAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 10, DAVIS MICHAEL A / (Director) acquired 648 shares at an average price of $3.00 for $1944.0. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN).

Cyanotech Corporation (CYAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) that is 69.86% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -39.65% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5530.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.17.