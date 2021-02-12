Which institution holds the most shares in Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)

406 institutions hold shares in Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), with 1.66M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.43% while institutional investors hold 106.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.23M, and float is at 111.40M with Short Float at 3.21%. Institutions hold 104.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.24 million shares valued at $791.78 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.22% of the KRC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 13.47 million shares valued at $773.32 million to account for 11.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cohen & Steers Inc. which holds 9.61 million shares representing 8.33% and valued at over $499.12 million, while PGGM Investments holds 6.57% of the shares totaling 7.57 million with a market value of $434.52 million.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC) is 6.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $45.28 and a high of $88.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KRC stock was last observed hovering at around $60.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $68.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.04% off the consensus price target high of $91.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -14.96% lower than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $60.93, the stock is 3.83% and 3.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 5.82% off its SMA200. KRC registered -29.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $57.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.73.

The stock witnessed a 8.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.66%, and is 4.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.96% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) has around 267 employees, a market worth around $6.94B and $876.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.70 and Fwd P/E is 29.28. Profit margin for the company is 19.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.56% and -31.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.80%).

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kilroy Realty Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.4 with sales reaching $236M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) Insider Activity

A total of 51 insider transactions have happened at Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 34 times.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Equity Commonwealth (EQC) that is trading -0.73% down over the past 12 months. Equity Residential (EQR) is -20.08% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.48% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.78.