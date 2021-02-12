Which institution holds the most shares in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

639 institutions hold shares in Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG), with 1.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.21% while institutional investors hold 76.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.80M, and float is at 130.91M with Short Float at 3.86%. Institutions hold 75.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.01 million shares valued at $576.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.58% of the LEG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is State Street Corporation with 12.7 million shares valued at $522.81 million to account for 9.58% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.03 million shares representing 7.57% and valued at over $444.46 million, while Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc. holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 4.92 million with a market value of $202.49 million.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) is -3.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.03 and a high of $46.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEG stock was last observed hovering at around $42.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.54% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -7.2% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.88, the stock is -0.35% and -0.10% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.89 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 8.37% off its SMA200. LEG registered -6.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $42.14.

The stock witnessed a -3.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.26%, and is 0.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 2.77% over the month.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) has around 22000 employees, a market worth around $5.63B and $4.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.22 and Fwd P/E is 16.40. Profit margin for the company is 5.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.64% and -7.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.42 with sales reaching $1.13B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.00% in year-over-year returns.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Insider Activity

A total of 240 insider transactions have happened at Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 226 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Douglas Scott S, the company’s SVP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that Douglas Scott S sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 03 at a price of $43.67 per share for a total of $0.39 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40545.0 shares.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HNI Corporation (HNI) that is trading -2.97% down over the past 12 months. Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) is 20.77% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.07% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.63.