Which institution holds the most shares in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS)

4 institutions hold shares in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS), with 17.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 81.68% while institutional investors hold 1.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.15M, and float is at 3.96M with Short Float at 1.81%. Institutions hold 0.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 27650.0 shares valued at $22946.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.13% of the PXS Shares outstanding.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) is 57.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.62 and a high of $1.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PXS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $1.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.14% off the consensus price target high of $1.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 5.76% higher than the price target low of $1.39 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.31, the stock is 18.93% and 35.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.91 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock 45.90% off its SMA200. PXS registered 22.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 62.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0126 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.8963.

The stock witnessed a 33.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.57%, and is 11.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.09% over the week and 14.68% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -21.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 110.88% and -15.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $5.41M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.50% in year-over-year returns.