Which institution holds the most shares in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG)

652 institutions hold shares in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.43% while institutional investors hold 91.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.53M, and float is at 49.94M with Short Float at 4.89%. Institutions hold 89.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 6.0 million shares valued at $1.91 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.71% of the SEDG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.97 million shares valued at $949.2 million to account for 5.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Swedbank which holds 2.74 million shares representing 5.35% and valued at over $874.58 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.75% of the shares totaling 1.92 million with a market value of $457.98 million.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) is 3.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.02 and a high of $377.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEDG stock was last observed hovering at around $320.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.38% off its average median price target of $324.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.96% off the consensus price target high of $435.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -329.58% lower than the price target low of $77.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $330.78, the stock is 7.33% and 7.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock 48.33% off its SMA200. SEDG registered 195.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $317.46 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $253.86.

The stock witnessed a -4.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.68%, and is 9.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.00% over the week and 6.58% over the month.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has around 2431 employees, a market worth around $16.58B and $1.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 98.98 and Fwd P/E is 72.32. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 393.55% and -12.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.70%).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) is a “Hold”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.86 with sales reaching $356.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.80% in year-over-year returns.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) Insider Activity

A total of 294 insider transactions have happened at SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 260 and purchases happening 34 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Faier Ronen, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Faier Ronen sold 2,182 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $349.85 per share for a total of $0.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63690.0 shares.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 04 that GANI MARCEL (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 04 and was made at $321.81 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31033.0 shares of the SEDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 04, Prishkolnik Rachel (VP,GC&Corporate Secretary) disposed off 14,922 shares at an average price of $315.36 for $4.71 million. The insider now directly holds 20,009 shares of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG).

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 33.66% up over the past 12 months. Teradyne Inc. (TER) is 84.73% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.52% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.77 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.