Which institution holds the most shares in Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY)

10 institutions hold shares in Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY), with 1.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.28% while institutional investors hold 7.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.95M, and float is at 5.46M with Short Float at 4.65%. Institutions hold 6.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.25 million shares valued at $0.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.17% of the ANY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Cyrus Capital Partners, L.p. with 0.15 million shares valued at $0.36 million to account for 1.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.11 million shares representing 1.34% and valued at over $0.15 million, while Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 57945.0 with a market value of $0.14 million.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) is 136.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.33 and a high of $5.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ANY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.37% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 91.55% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 91.55% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.38, the stock is 37.48% and 71.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing -9.87% at the moment leaves the stock 51.16% off its SMA200. ANY registered 322.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 15.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8573 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1283.

The stock witnessed a 76.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 154.14%, and is 28.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 24.41% over the week and 17.91% over the month.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) has around 429 employees, a market worth around $22.75M and $3.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 924.24% and -39.10% from its 52-week high.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $23.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 26.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MF Ventures, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that MF Ventures, LLC sold 32,021 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $1.31 per share for a total of $41970.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Sphere 3D Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that MF Ventures, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 16,467 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $1.30 per share for $21435.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ANY stock.