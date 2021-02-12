Which institution holds the most shares in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH)

235 institutions hold shares in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH), with 1.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.30% while institutional investors hold 106.42% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.61M, and float is at 42.18M with Short Float at 7.73%. Institutions hold 102.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.01 million shares valued at $85.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.78% of the SPWH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 3.05 million shares valued at $53.49 million to account for 6.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.39 million shares representing 5.49% and valued at over $34.27 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $26.66 million.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SPWH) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.08 and a high of $18.46 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPWH stock was last observed hovering at around $17.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.5% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.24% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.55, the stock is -0.01% and 9.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 0.29% at the moment leaves the stock 22.28% off its SMA200. SPWH registered 170.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.42.

The stock witnessed a 0.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.39%, and is 0.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 1.30% over the month.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) has around 2350 employees, a market worth around $759.91M and $1.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.91 and Fwd P/E is 15.52. Profit margin for the company is 5.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 330.15% and -4.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.44 with sales reaching $377.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 56.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 46.10% in year-over-year returns.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by JULIAN ROBERT K., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that JULIAN ROBERT K. bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 at a price of $14.55 per share for a total of $21825.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 29 that Bejar Martha Helena (Director) sold a total of 7,320 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 29 and was made at $13.53 per share for $99032.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22472.0 shares of the SPWH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, Hickey Gregory P (Director) disposed off 25,114 shares at an average price of $12.41 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 54,177 shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH).

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Pool Corporation (POOL) that is trading 45.21% up over the past 12 months. Hibbett Sports Inc. (HIBB) is 157.79% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.6% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.83.