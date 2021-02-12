Which institution holds the most shares in Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF)

73 institutions hold shares in Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF), with 672.79k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.65% while institutional investors hold 67.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.01M, and float is at 26.61M with Short Float at 6.49%. Institutions hold 66.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VR Adviser, LLC with over 3.88 million shares valued at $26.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.53% of the SURF Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EcoR1 Capital, LLC with 3.33 million shares valued at $23.0 million to account for 8.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlas Venture Associates IX, LLC which holds 2.95 million shares representing 7.24% and valued at over $27.22 million, while Point72 Asset Management, L.P. holds 4.44% of the shares totaling 1.8 million with a market value of $12.45 million.

Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) is 23.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.38 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SURF stock was last observed hovering at around $11.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.67% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 5.0% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.40, the stock is -3.97% and 9.69% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.75 million and changing -4.04% at the moment leaves the stock 58.55% off its SMA200. SURF registered 280.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 91.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.13.

The stock witnessed a 2.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.69%, and is 5.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.25% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has around 49 employees, a market worth around $449.96M and $39.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 726.09% and -20.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-88.70%).

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surface Oncology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -495.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 261.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3,772.40% in year-over-year returns.

Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goater Jeff, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Goater Jeff sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $12.50 per share for a total of $31250.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.

Surface Oncology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that FEES JESSICA sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $12.45 per share for $18675.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 99183.0 shares of the SURF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, FEES JESSICA disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $11.19 for $16785.0. The insider now directly holds 100,683 shares of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF).