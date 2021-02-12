Which institution holds the most shares in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT)

18 institutions hold shares in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT), with 11.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.99% while institutional investors hold 30.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.90M, and float is at 37.18M with Short Float at 5.02%. Institutions hold 23.82% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.82 million shares valued at $1.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.74% of the VBLT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.52 million shares valued at $0.98 million to account for 1.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.83% and valued at over $0.47 million, while Macquarie Group Limited holds 0.67% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $0.24 million.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ: VBLT) is 33.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.90 and a high of $3.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VBLT stock was last observed hovering at around $2.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $4.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 32.8% higher than the price target low of $3.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.52, the stock is 0.64% and 20.24% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -3.08% at the moment leaves the stock 73.12% off its SMA200. VBLT registered 73.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2430 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4921.

The stock witnessed a 8.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 135.51%, and is 7.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.94% over the week and 10.02% over the month.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) has around 38 employees, a market worth around $118.94M and $0.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 180.00% and -18.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.60%).

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $220k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 65.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 74.60% in year-over-year returns.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (VBLT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MACK) that is trading 161.69% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 37.63% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.