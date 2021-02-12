Which Institutions Own Shares In CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC)?

53 institutions hold shares in CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC), with institutional investors hold 66.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 32.34M, and float is at 25.88M with Short Float at 8.05%. Institutions hold 66.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.94 million shares valued at $54.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.50% of the CIIC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kepos Capital Lp with 1.43 million shares valued at $14.28 million to account for 5.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are UBS O’Connor LLC which holds 1.17 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $11.74 million, while Omni Partners LLP holds 3.18% of the shares totaling 0.82 million with a market value of $8.24 million.

CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ: CIIC) is -1.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.30 and a high of $37.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIIC stock was last observed hovering at around $28.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.63% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.76% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 44.76% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.62, the stock is -0.86% and -1.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing -2.23% at the moment leaves the stock 85.68% off its SMA200. CIIC registered a gain of 168.16% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.46.

The stock witnessed a 2.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 172.12%, and is -2.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.51% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 196.99% and -25.71% from its 52-week high.

CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CIIG Merger Corp. (CIIC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

