Which Institutions Own Shares In Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA)?

59 institutions hold shares in Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA), with 1.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.04% while institutional investors hold 71.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.89M, and float is at 5.86M with Short Float at 1.01%. Institutions hold 60.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 0.76 million shares valued at $15.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.86% of the DLA Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.55 million shares valued at $7.83 million to account for 7.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wilen Investment Management Corp. which holds 0.45 million shares representing 6.45% and valued at over $6.41 million, while Deep Field Asset Management LLC holds 4.82% of the shares totaling 0.34 million with a market value of $4.79 million.

Delta Apparel Inc. (AMEX: DLA) is 36.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.53 and a high of $27.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DLA stock was last observed hovering at around $26.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.52% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 11.52% higher than the price target low of $31.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.43, the stock is 24.96% and 27.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 73896.0 and changing 1.97% at the moment leaves the stock 69.49% off its SMA200. DLA registered 21.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.54.

The stock witnessed a 33.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 59.66%, and is 21.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 4.66% over the month.

Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) has around 7900 employees, a market worth around $188.44M and $381.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.14. Profit margin for the company is -2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 264.18% and 1.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.40%).

Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Delta Apparel Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $92.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -231.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.20% year-over-year.

Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by WHALEN DAVID G, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that WHALEN DAVID G bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $13.50 per share for a total of $13500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9250.0 shares.

Delta Apparel Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Campbell James Bradley (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $15.77 per share for $31540.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12250.0 shares of the DLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, TAYLOR A ALEXANDER II (Director) acquired 1,431 shares at an average price of $14.88 for $21293.0. The insider now directly holds 15,381 shares of Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA).

Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) that is trading -1.83% down over the past 12 months. Ever-Glory International Group Inc. (EVK) is 155.68% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.69% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 60600.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.7.