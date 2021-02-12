Which Institutions Own Shares In Ecopetrol S.A. (EC)?

177 institutions hold shares in Ecopetrol S.A. (EC), with institutional investors hold 1.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.06B, and float is at 221.63M with Short Float at 4.00%. Institutions hold 1.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 6.45 million shares valued at $83.31 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.31% of the EC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Barrow, Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, LLC with 4.04 million shares valued at $39.71 million to account for 0.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.49 million shares representing 0.12% and valued at over $24.5 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 0.10% of the shares totaling 2.13 million with a market value of $27.53 million.

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE: EC) is -5.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.28 and a high of $20.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EC stock was last observed hovering at around $12.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.98% off the consensus price target high of $15.07 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -11.0% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.21, the stock is -4.68% and -6.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing -0.89% at the moment leaves the stock 6.43% off its SMA200. EC registered -38.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.61.

The stock witnessed a -13.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.20%, and is 1.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) has around 9150 employees, a market worth around $25.00B and $15.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.77 and Fwd P/E is 11.65. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.43% and -40.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.70%).

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ecopetrol S.A. (EC) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ecopetrol S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $3.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 14.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.10% in year-over-year returns.

Ecopetrol S.A. (EC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR) that is trading -29.42% down over the past 12 months. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) is -51.22% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.07% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.78.