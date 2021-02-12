Which Institutions Own Shares In First Internet Bancorp (INBK)?

137 institutions hold shares in First Internet Bancorp (INBK), with 592.44k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.05% while institutional investors hold 79.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.77M, and float is at 9.18M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 74.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Stieven Capital Advisors, L.P. with over 0.8 million shares valued at $11.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.20% of the INBK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.63 million shares valued at $18.15 million to account for 6.44% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.6 million shares representing 6.13% and valued at over $8.85 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.28% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $7.62 million.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ: INBK) is 6.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.47 and a high of $34.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The INBK stock was last observed hovering at around $31.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27% off its average median price target of $40.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.96% off the consensus price target high of $46.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 14.69% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.71, the stock is -3.36% and 3.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 99302.0 and changing -3.97% at the moment leaves the stock 51.01% off its SMA200. INBK registered 11.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.66.

The stock witnessed a 0.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.50%, and is -9.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) has around 229 employees, a market worth around $301.27M and $136.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.24 and Fwd P/E is 7.05. Profit margin for the company is 17.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 193.31% and -11.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Internet Bancorp (INBK) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Internet Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.95 with sales reaching $21.33M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 39.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.50% in year-over-year returns.

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at First Internet Bancorp (INBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BECKER DAVID B, the company’s Chairman, President and CEO. SEC filings show that BECKER DAVID B bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $28.45 per share for a total of $0.28 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

First Internet Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that BECKER DAVID B (Chairman, President and CEO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $27.93 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.33 million shares of the INBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, Williams Jerry L. (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $14.99 for $29980.0. The insider now directly holds 42,500 shares of First Internet Bancorp (INBK).

First Internet Bancorp (INBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is trading -5.84% down over the past 12 months. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) is 2.64% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.65% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.97.