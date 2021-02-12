Which Institutions Own Shares In Knowles Corporation (KN)?

322 institutions hold shares in Knowles Corporation (KN), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 102.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 91.69M, and float is at 89.62M with Short Float at 5.87%. Institutions hold 100.55% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 15.41 million shares valued at $284.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.81% of the KN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.31 million shares valued at $138.77 million to account for 10.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 6.76 million shares representing 7.37% and valued at over $100.65 million, while Ariel Investments, LLC holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 4.56 million with a market value of $67.95 million.

Knowles Corporation (NYSE: KN) is 13.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.10 and a high of $21.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The KN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.73% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -15.94% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.87, the stock is 5.35% and 11.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing 1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 28.45% off its SMA200. KN registered 20.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.85 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.54.

The stock witnessed a 8.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.18%, and is 2.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Knowles Corporation (KN) has around 8500 employees, a market worth around $1.89B and $755.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 14.45. Profit margin for the company is 2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.02% and -2.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.40%).

Knowles Corporation (KN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Knowles Corporation (KN) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Knowles Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.25 with sales reaching $200.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.70% in year-over-year returns.

Knowles Corporation (KN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Knowles Corporation (KN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cabrera Raymond D., the company’s SVP, HR & Chief Admin. Officer. SEC filings show that Cabrera Raymond D. sold 6,786 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $20.73 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72048.0 shares.

Knowles Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 22 that Giesecke Daniel J. (Senior Vice President & COO) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 22 and was made at $20.00 per share for $100000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 45619.0 shares of the KN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Anderson John S. (Senior Vice President & CFO) disposed off 5,081 shares at an average price of $19.95 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 71,506 shares of Knowles Corporation (KN).

Knowles Corporation (KN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The LGL Group Inc. (LGL) that is trading -23.50% down over the past 12 months. CTS Corporation (CTS) is 8.58% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.74% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.4.