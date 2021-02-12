Which Institutions Own Shares In Manitex International Inc. (MNTX)?

53 institutions hold shares in Manitex International Inc. (MNTX), with 5.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.49% while institutional investors hold 76.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.78M, and float is at 14.35M with Short Float at 1.58%. Institutions hold 55.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC with over 1.08 million shares valued at $5.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.45% of the MNTX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is First Wilshire Securities Management Inc with 1.01 million shares valued at $4.23 million to account for 5.12% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wealthtrust Axiom, LLC which holds 0.96 million shares representing 4.83% and valued at over $4.93 million, while Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC holds 4.33% of the shares totaling 0.86 million with a market value of $4.42 million.

Manitex International Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTX) is 44.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.76 and a high of $6.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNTX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -24.33% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -24.33% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.46, the stock is 27.90% and 41.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 19.17% at the moment leaves the stock 60.50% off its SMA200. MNTX registered 35.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 66.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.73.

The stock witnessed a 47.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 71.49%, and is 15.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.25% over the week and 7.24% over the month.

Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) has around 598 employees, a market worth around $152.18M and $176.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.27. Profit margin for the company is -7.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 170.29% and 15.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Manitex International Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $40.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.70% in year-over-year returns.

Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Manitex International Inc. (MNTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FILIPOV STEVE, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that FILIPOV STEVE bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 11 at a price of $4.53 per share for a total of $22650.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

Manitex International Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that ROSENBERG MARVIN B (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $3.12 per share for $6230.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85350.0 shares of the MNTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 19, ROSENBERG MARVIN B (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $3.66 for $7310.0. The insider now directly holds 83,350 shares of Manitex International Inc. (MNTX).

Manitex International Inc. (MNTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NACCO Industries Inc. (NC) that is trading -46.12% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.58% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.23.