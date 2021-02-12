Which Institutions Own Shares In Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT)?

20 institutions hold shares in Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT), with 301.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.91% while institutional investors hold 14.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.21M, and float is at 15.45M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 14.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Orbimed Advisors LLC. with over 0.35 million shares valued at $1.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.20% of the PPBT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.13 million shares valued at $0.49 million to account for 0.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC which holds 28800.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $0.13 million, while ETRADE Capital Management LLC holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 17307.0 with a market value of $76323.0.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: PPBT) is 53.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PPBT stock was last observed hovering at around $6.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.46% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.64% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 76.64% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.84, the stock is 24.63% and 34.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.99 million and changing -7.30% at the moment leaves the stock 12.63% off its SMA200. PPBT registered -21.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.45.

The stock witnessed a 44.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 41.75%, and is 34.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.56% over the week and 8.88% over the month.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $100.51M and $1.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 165.45% and -59.44% from its 52-week high.

Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Purple Biotech Ltd. (PPBT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Purple Biotech Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..