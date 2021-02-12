Which Institutions Own Shares In SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW)?

66 institutions hold shares in SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW), with 200.42k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.68% while institutional investors hold 79.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.94M, and float is at 10.90M with Short Float at 2.74%. Institutions hold 78.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Strategic Value Partners, LLC with over 4.48 million shares valued at $17.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 37.50% of the SBOW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.39 million shares valued at $1.54 million to account for 3.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pentwater Capital Management Lp which holds 0.3 million shares representing 2.56% and valued at over $1.2 million, while Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. holds 2.42% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $1.14 million.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE: SBOW) is 27.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.50 and a high of $6.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SBOW stock was last observed hovering at around $6.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $7.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 3.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -13.17% lower than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.79, the stock is 13.10% and 19.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 84178.0 and changing 1.04% at the moment leaves the stock 44.50% off its SMA200. SBOW registered 58.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 75.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.86.

The stock witnessed a 15.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.29%, and is 6.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.81% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $78.90M and $193.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.59. Distance from 52-week low is 352.67% and 0.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SilverBow Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $53.35M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -38.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.60% in year-over-year returns.

SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SilverBow Resources Inc. (SBOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROWLAND MARCUS C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROWLAND MARCUS C sold 17,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 at a price of $4.39 per share for a total of $74630.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44571.0 shares.