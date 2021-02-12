Which Institutions Own Shares In Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC)?

46 institutions hold shares in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC), with 18.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 83.22% while institutional investors hold 584.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.11M, and float is at 11.12M with Short Float at 13.67%. Institutions hold 98.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP with over 1.24 million shares valued at $12.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.00% of the SRAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund with 1.23 million shares valued at $12.35 million to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HGC Investment Management Inc. which holds 1.2 million shares representing 6.75% and valued at over $12.11 million, while Shaolin Capital Management LLC holds 5.06% of the shares totaling 0.9 million with a market value of $9.07 million.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRAC) is 43.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.20 and a high of $29.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRAC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.76%.

Currently trading at $25.70, the stock is 9.50% and 34.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.77 million and changing -2.87% at the moment leaves the stock 106.28% off its SMA200. SRAC registered a gain of 156.74% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.44.

The stock witnessed a 60.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 153.83%, and is 5.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.03% over the week and 11.76% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 179.35% and -11.93% from its 52-week high.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRAC) Analyst Forecasts

