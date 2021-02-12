Which Institutions Own Shares In T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)?

1,268 institutions hold shares in T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW), with 3.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.72% while institutional investors hold 73.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.00M, and float is at 222.36M with Short Float at 2.28%. Institutions hold 71.99% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 19.3 million shares valued at $2.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.53% of the TROW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 17.97 million shares valued at $2.72 billion to account for 7.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 11.63 million shares representing 5.14% and valued at over $1.49 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 8.54 million with a market value of $1.09 billion.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) is 7.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.51 and a high of $169.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TROW stock was last observed hovering at around $164.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $176.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.4% off the consensus price target high of $200.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -12.55% lower than the price target low of $145.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $163.20, the stock is 2.60% and 6.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.78 million and changing -0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 19.82% off its SMA200. TROW registered 17.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $153.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $141.43.

The stock witnessed a 3.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.21%, and is 1.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) has around 7365 employees, a market worth around $37.11B and $5.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.29 and Fwd P/E is 12.99. Profit margin for the company is 34.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 97.79% and -3.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is a “Hold”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.88 with sales reaching $1.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.80% in year-over-year returns.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider Activity

A total of 107 insider transactions have happened at T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 68 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Higginbotham Robert C.T., the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Higginbotham Robert C.T. sold 6,581 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 22 at a price of $146.78 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76847.0 shares.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 17 that Robert W. Sharps (Vice President) sold a total of 7,064 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 17 and was made at $151.07 per share for $1.07 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the TROW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Alderson Christopher D (Vice President) disposed off 8,100 shares at an average price of $149.64 for $1.21 million. The insider now directly holds 332,256 shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW).

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -18.87% down over the past 12 months. Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is 20.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.8% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.43 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.35.