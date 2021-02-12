Who are the Institutional Holders in Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)?

15 institutions hold shares in Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN), with 4.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.17% while institutional investors hold 19.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.28M, and float is at 3.46M with Short Float at 1.93%. Institutions hold 8.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.38 million shares valued at $0.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.64% of the BRN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 82066.0 shares valued at $0.1 million to account for 0.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 75000.0 shares representing 0.91% and valued at over $63945.0, while BFT Financial Group, LLC holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 51726.0 with a market value of $44101.0.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (AMEX: BRN) is 162.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.30 and a high of $6.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRN stock was last observed hovering at around $3.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.64%.

Currently trading at $3.34, the stock is 25.63% and 83.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing -16.08% at the moment leaves the stock 206.78% off its SMA200. BRN registered 143.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 263.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.7933 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1344.

The stock witnessed a 98.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 237.37%, and is 20.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.21% over the week and 28.28% over the month.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) has around 42 employees, a market worth around $23.55M and $18.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -26.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 1008.90% and -52.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (371.50%).

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Analyst Forecasts

Barnwell Industries Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.70% this year.

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHERWOOD NED L, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SHERWOOD NED L bought 18,906 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $1.85 per share for a total of $34969.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.24 million shares.

Barnwell Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that SHERWOOD NED L (10% Owner) bought a total of 137,783 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $1.80 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.22 million shares of the BRN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 15, SHERWOOD NED L (10% Owner) acquired 76,856 shares at an average price of $1.65 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 1,080,129 shares of Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN).

Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tellurian Inc. (TELL) that is -41.06% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -179.59% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.