Who are the Institutional Holders in Canadian National Railway Company (CNI)?

1,014 institutions hold shares in Canadian National Railway Company (CNI), with 1.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 75.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 711.30M, and float is at 709.45M with Short Float at 0.22%. Institutions hold 74.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with over 34.01 million shares valued at $3.62 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.78% of the CNI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 33.51 million shares valued at $3.57 billion to account for 4.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 22.85 million shares representing 3.21% and valued at over $2.43 billion, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.99% of the shares totaling 21.28 million with a market value of $2.27 billion.

Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE: CNI) is -1.52% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.13 and a high of $116.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNI stock was last observed hovering at around $106.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $148.19 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.32% off the consensus price target high of $162.24 offered by 28 analysts, but current levels are 13.79% higher than the price target low of $125.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $108.18, the stock is 1.23% and -0.61% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.83 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock 7.61% off its SMA200. CNI registered 14.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $109.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $106.20.

The stock witnessed a -5.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.83%, and is 3.63% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.09% over the month.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) has around 24381 employees, a market worth around $75.71B and $10.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.92 and Fwd P/E is 20.73. Profit margin for the company is 25.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 66.10% and -6.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) is a “Hold”. 28 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Canadian National Railway Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.02 with sales reaching $2.82B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.50% in year-over-year returns.

Canadian National Railway Company (CNI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Kansas City Southern (KSU) that is trading 22.59% up over the past 12 months. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) is 29.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.38% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.