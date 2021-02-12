Who are the Institutional Holders in CI Financial Corp (CIXX)?

215 institutions hold shares in CI Financial Corp (CIXX), with 19.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 9.38% while institutional investors hold 47.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 210.30M, and float is at 190.06M with Short Float at 0.29%. Institutions hold 42.62% of the Float.

CI Financial Corp (NYSE: CIXX) is 15.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.50 and a high of $19.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CIXX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $21.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.68% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 24.58% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.33, the stock is 8.65% and 10.45% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 4.83% at the moment leaves the stock 3.79% off its SMA200. CIXX registered 7.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.85.

The stock witnessed a 5.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.74%, and is 5.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.43% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 91.07% and -25.42% from its 52-week high.

CI Financial Corp (CIXX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CI Financial Corp (CIXX) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CI Financial Corp is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021..

CI Financial Corp (CIXX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading 43.06% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 95.71% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 80580.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 45.19.