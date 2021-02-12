Who are the Institutional Holders in Clarivate Plc (CLVT)?

243 institutions hold shares in Clarivate Plc (CLVT), with 130.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.56% while institutional investors hold 101.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 387.85M, and float is at 369.85M with Short Float at 0.87%. Institutions hold 79.42% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 58.43 million shares valued at $1.81 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.64% of the CLVT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 31.58 million shares valued at $938.29 million to account for 5.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Massachusetts Financial Services Co. which holds 27.46 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $851.07 million, while Select Equity Group, Inc. holds 4.31% of the shares totaling 26.15 million with a market value of $810.27 million.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT) is 0.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.00 and a high of $33.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CLVT stock was last observed hovering at around $29.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.81% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 0.17% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.95, the stock is 2.16% and 1.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock 9.90% off its SMA200. CLVT registered 36.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.79.

The stock witnessed a -3.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.93%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) has around 4090 employees, a market worth around $17.98B and $1.05B in sales. Fwd P/E is 39.41. Profit margin for the company is -18.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 99.67% and -10.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.80%).

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clarivate Plc (CLVT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clarivate Plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/19/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $473.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 30.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 85.60% in year-over-year returns.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Clarivate Plc (CLVT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 16 times.