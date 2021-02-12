Who are the Institutional Holders in Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR)?

388 institutions hold shares in Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR), with 4.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.39% while institutional investors hold 94.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.50M, and float is at 63.50M with Short Float at 3.56%. Institutions hold 88.59% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 7.57 million shares valued at $319.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.08% of the ENR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 6.17 million shares valued at $241.4 million to account for 9.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 5.71 million shares representing 8.35% and valued at over $223.52 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 7.47% of the shares totaling 5.11 million with a market value of $215.55 million.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ENR) is 8.35% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.60 and a high of $53.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ENR stock was last observed hovering at around $46.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55% off its average median price target of $54.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.83% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 6.73% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $45.70, the stock is -2.38% and 2.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.76 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 3.17% off its SMA200. ENR registered -12.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 0.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.94.

The stock witnessed a -1.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.51%, and is -2.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.56% over the week and 3.66% over the month.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $2.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 100.44 and Fwd P/E is 12.92. Profit margin for the company is -4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.80% and -15.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.10%).

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Energizer Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $612.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Energizer Holdings Inc. (ENR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by VITALE ROBERT V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VITALE ROBERT V bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $45.21 per share for a total of $90427.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15225.0 shares.

Energizer Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that LaVigne Mark Stephen (President & COO) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $41.20 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the ENR stock.