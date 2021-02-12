Who are the Institutional Holders in Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE)?

10 institutions hold shares in Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE), with 3.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.83% while institutional investors hold 9.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.57M, and float is at 6.42M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 6.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.36 million shares valued at $1.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.57% of the GURE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 0.17 million shares valued at $0.94 million to account for 1.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cable Hill Partners, LLC which holds 50637.0 shares representing 0.51% and valued at over $0.21 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 12140.0 with a market value of $50016.0.

Gulf Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: GURE) is 16.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.64 and a high of $6.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GURE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.44% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 90.44% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.78, the stock is 9.88% and 9.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 75811.0 and changing -4.40% at the moment leaves the stock -4.22% off its SMA200. GURE registered 17.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.3445 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.9367.

The stock witnessed a 4.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.65%, and is 15.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.62% over the week and 9.21% over the month.

Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) has around 606 employees, a market worth around $47.80M and $16.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -96.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.06% and -25.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.80%).

Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gulf Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 63.50% this year.

Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Gulf Resources Inc. (GURE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times.