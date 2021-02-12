Who are the Institutional Holders in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG)?

207 institutions hold shares in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG), with institutional investors hold 1.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.84B, and float is at 12.72B with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 1.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Aristotle Capital Management, LLC with over 66.86 million shares valued at $268.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 37.68% of the MUFG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Northern Trust Corporation with 11.71 million shares valued at $46.98 million to account for 6.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parametric Portfolio Associates which holds 10.57 million shares representing 5.96% and valued at over $42.38 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 4.58% of the shares totaling 8.14 million with a market value of $32.62 million.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MUFG) is 13.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.32 and a high of $5.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MUFG stock was last observed hovering at around $5.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $5.66 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.08 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -17.33% lower than the price target low of $4.27 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.01, the stock is 5.05% and 9.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.01 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock 19.35% off its SMA200. MUFG registered -3.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.29.

The stock witnessed a 4.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.44%, and is 3.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 1.34% over the month.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) has around 139851 employees, a market worth around $66.79B and $27.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.34 and Fwd P/E is 8.55. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.78% and -5.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/14/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.80% this year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include KB Financial Group Inc. (KB) that is trading 9.61% up over the past 12 months. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) is -1.02% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.99% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.25.