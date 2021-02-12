Who are the Institutional Holders in MorphoSys AG (MOR)?

38 institutions hold shares in MorphoSys AG (MOR), with institutional investors hold 3.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.96M, and float is at 127.07M with Short Float at 0.26%. Institutions hold 3.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Times Square Capital Management, LLC with over 1.8 million shares valued at $56.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.37% of the MOR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Massachusetts Financial Services Co. with 0.55 million shares valued at $17.19 million to account for 0.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. which holds 0.28 million shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $7.98 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 0.20% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $8.45 million.

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ: MOR) is 2.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.21 and a high of $35.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MOR stock was last observed hovering at around $29.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $39.27 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.06% off the consensus price target high of $48.53 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -6.87% lower than the price target low of $27.22 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.09, the stock is -0.79% and 1.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 69410.0 and changing 0.05% at the moment leaves the stock -3.03% off its SMA200. MOR registered -5.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.33.

The stock witnessed a 2.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.10%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 1.97% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 59.75% and -18.58% from its 52-week high.

MorphoSys AG (MOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MorphoSys AG (MOR) is a “Buy”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MorphoSys AG is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $26.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 361.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 94.70% in year-over-year returns.