Who are the Institutional Holders in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)?

78 institutions hold shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), with 59.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 55.51% while institutional investors hold 61.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.04M, and float is at 46.32M with Short Float at 2.23%. Institutions hold 27.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust with over 1.85 million shares valued at $13.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.71% of the ORGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.26 million shares valued at $9.52 million to account for 1.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Granahan Investment Management Inc. which holds 0.75 million shares representing 0.70% and valued at over $2.89 million, while Prosight Management, LP holds 0.63% of the shares totaling 0.68 million with a market value of $2.6 million.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) is 81.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $14.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ORGO stock was last observed hovering at around $14.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 2.14% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -52.22% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.70, the stock is 23.76% and 67.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -3.83% at the moment leaves the stock 174.05% off its SMA200. ORGO registered 184.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 236.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.17.

The stock witnessed a 86.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 215.67%, and is 12.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.38% over the week and 8.51% over the month.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $1.63B and $306.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 454.16% and -8.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.10%).

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.07 with sales reaching $93.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 24.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.80% in year-over-year returns.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MACKIE WAYNE D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MACKIE WAYNE D bought 38,710 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $5.26 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 24 that Avista Capital Managing Member (Director) bought a total of 100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 24 and was made at $5.00 per share for $500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29.92 million shares of the ORGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 20, Avista Capital Managing Member (Director) acquired 2,739 shares at an average price of $4.99 for $13671.0. The insider now directly holds 29,924,415 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO).