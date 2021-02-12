Who are the Institutional Holders in Precipio Inc. (PRPO)?

16 institutions hold shares in Precipio Inc. (PRPO), with 200.52k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.16% while institutional investors hold 3.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.23M, and float is at 17.02M with Short Float at 6.93%. Institutions hold 3.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.26 million shares valued at $0.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.52% of the PRPO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 91600.0 shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 0.53% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Geode Capital Management, LLC which holds 73204.0 shares representing 0.42% and valued at over $0.18 million, while Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC holds 0.42% of the shares totaling 73100.0 with a market value of $0.18 million.

Precipio Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPO) is 70.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.55 and a high of $8.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRPO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -76.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -76.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.52, the stock is 22.93% and 42.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing -4.61% at the moment leaves the stock 75.71% off its SMA200. PRPO registered 102.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 14.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.3589 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.3549.

The stock witnessed a 53.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.55%, and is 11.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.64% over the week and 12.22% over the month.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) has around 50 employees, a market worth around $61.85M and $4.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 540.00% and -56.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.20%).

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Precipio Inc. (PRPO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Precipio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/25/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $2.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 79.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 227.00% in year-over-year returns.

Precipio Inc. (PRPO) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Precipio Inc. (PRPO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sabet Ahmed Zaki, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Sabet Ahmed Zaki bought 222 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 01 at a price of $2.23 per share for a total of $495.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4728.0 shares.

Precipio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that DANIELI ILAN (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 1,111 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $2.23 per share for $2478.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20437.0 shares of the PRPO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Sabet Ahmed Zaki (Chief Operating Officer) acquired 130 shares at an average price of $2.16 for $281.0. The insider now directly holds 4,506 shares of Precipio Inc. (PRPO).