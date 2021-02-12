Who are the Institutional Holders in ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)?

1,577 institutions hold shares in ServiceNow Inc. (NOW), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.52% while institutional investors hold 91.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.24M, and float is at 193.18M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 91.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 16.09 million shares valued at $8.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.25% of the NOW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 15.58 million shares valued at $7.56 billion to account for 7.98% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 15.52 million shares representing 7.95% and valued at over $7.53 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 3.95% of the shares totaling 7.7 million with a market value of $3.73 billion.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE: NOW) is 8.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $238.93 and a high of $598.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NOW stock was last observed hovering at around $589.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.11% off its average median price target of $619.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.46% off the consensus price target high of $695.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -14.32% lower than the price target low of $520.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $594.47, the stock is 7.72% and 9.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 0.87% at the moment leaves the stock 26.97% off its SMA200. NOW registered 69.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $538.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $496.45.

The stock witnessed a 15.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.52%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.03% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) has around 12643 employees, a market worth around $115.83B and $4.52B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1007.58 and Fwd P/E is 84.29. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 148.81% and -0.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is a “Buy”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 28 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ServiceNow Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.34 with sales reaching $1.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 27.50% in year-over-year returns.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) Insider Activity

A total of 320 insider transactions have happened at ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 261 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LUDDY FREDERIC B, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUDDY FREDERIC B sold 16,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $582.10 per share for a total of $9.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52200.0 shares.

ServiceNow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Goon Fay Sien (Principal Accounting Officer) sold a total of 152 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $594.43 per share for $90353.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2652.0 shares of the NOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 08, Desai Chirantan Jitendra (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 1,706 shares at an average price of $591.31 for $1.01 million. The insider now directly holds 32,846 shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NOW).

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 14.56% up over the past 12 months. International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is -22.15% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.56% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.58.