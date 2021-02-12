Who are the Institutional Holders in Switch Inc. (SWCH)?

298 institutions hold shares in Switch Inc. (SWCH), with 28.12M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.63% while institutional investors hold 97.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 108.69M, and float is at 90.43M with Short Float at 4.87%. Institutions hold 74.56% of the Float.

5 Stocks to make up the PERFECT 2021 gold portfolio Gold bugs are shouting from the rooftops in excitement, but that doesn’t mean you rush out and just buy any gold stock…That’s why we laid out The 2021 Ultimate Gold Portfolio – to dissect the treasure from the trash. Click here to download your free report right away Sponsored

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 5.16 million shares valued at $84.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.33% of the SWCH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.13 million shares valued at $80.1 million to account for 4.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 5.09 million shares representing 4.28% and valued at over $83.29 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 4.12% of the shares totaling 4.9 million with a market value of $80.17 million.

Switch Inc. (NYSE: SWCH) is 16.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.30 and a high of $19.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SWCH stock was last observed hovering at around $19.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.96% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -5.61% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.01, the stock is 7.87% and 14.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.86 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 12.95% off its SMA200. SWCH registered 11.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 11.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.22.

The stock witnessed a 17.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.03%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

Switch Inc. (SWCH) has around 789 employees, a market worth around $4.54B and $509.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 139.78 and Fwd P/E is 79.54. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.56% and -4.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.30%).

Switch Inc. (SWCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Switch Inc. (SWCH) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Switch Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $131.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.90% in year-over-year returns.

Switch Inc. (SWCH) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Switch Inc. (SWCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Thomas Thomas A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Thomas Thomas A sold 38,090 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $16.50 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.12 million shares.

Switch Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that Thomas Thomas A (Director) sold a total of 15,660 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $16.55 per share for $0.26 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.16 million shares of the SWCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, Roy Rob (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 10,203 shares at an average price of $16.01 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 708,778 shares of Switch Inc. (SWCH).

Switch Inc. (SWCH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NETGEAR Inc. (NTGR) that is 83.84% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.95% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.54 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.