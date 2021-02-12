Who are the Institutional Holders in Veoneer Inc. (VNE)?

156 institutions hold shares in Veoneer Inc. (VNE), with 408.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.37% while institutional investors hold 50.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 111.59M, and float is at 111.18M with Short Float at 9.20%. Institutions hold 50.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cevian Capital II Gp Ltd with over 8.02 million shares valued at $117.95 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.19% of the VNE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fjarde Ap-Fonden/Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund with 5.5 million shares valued at $80.85 million to account for 4.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Credit Suisse Ag/ which holds 3.2 million shares representing 2.87% and valued at over $47.1 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 1.85% of the shares totaling 2.07 million with a market value of $44.08 million.

Veoneer Inc. (NYSE: VNE) is 40.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.25 and a high of $30.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VNE stock was last observed hovering at around $30.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.57% off the consensus price target high of $39.80 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -150.17% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.02, the stock is 13.25% and 28.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.87 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 91.43% off its SMA200. VNE registered 93.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 170.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.17.

The stock witnessed a 43.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.73%, and is 7.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.66% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Veoneer Inc. (VNE) has around 8900 employees, a market worth around $3.26B and $1.37B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -40.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 471.81% and -0.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.00%).

Veoneer Inc. (VNE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Veoneer Inc. (VNE) is a “Hold”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Veoneer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.82 with sales reaching $424.64M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -69.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 28.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.30% in year-over-year returns.

Veoneer Inc. (VNE) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Veoneer Inc. (VNE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.